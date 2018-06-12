A former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader is suing the team for what she claims are unfair labor practices, according to a lawsuit.

Erica Wilkins, a Cowboys cheerleader for three seasons, sued the team Tuesday under the Fair Labor Standards Act for failing to pay her time-and-a-half for overtime hours she worked during her tenure with the team.

The lawsuit alleged Wilkins "routinely worked in excess of 40 hours per workweek while performing her cheerleading duties" for the Cowboys.

A post shared by Erica Wilkins (@ericawilkins_) on Nov 12, 2017 at 1:57pm PST

In another claim in the suit under the Equal Pay Act, Wilkins said the cheerleaders, who were all female, were paid less than the Cowboys' mascot, Rowdy, who was male.

Wilkins also claimed that management instructed the cheerleaders to post on social media about their work with the team to benefit the Cowboys financially. According to the lawsuit, the Cowboys did not record the hours or compensate the cheerleaders for the time they spent on their social media accounts.

The Dallas Cowboys declined to comment.

