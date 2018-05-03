Everyone Has a Jason Witten Story - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Everyone Has a Jason Witten Story

NBC 5 staff remembers their interactions with the retiring Cowboys' tight end

By NBC 5 Staff

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten made an impression on everyone he met, including members of the NBC 5 Sports team.

    One look at social media Thursday revealed dozens of people recounting their interactions with retiring Cowboys tight end Jason Witten.

    NBC 5 staff members who have covered the team on a regular basis during Witten's career shared their memories - including one from today - of the future Hall of Famer on social media.

    NBC 5 Sports photographer Noah Bullard shared a heartfelt Facebook post that read in part, "When the team lost a teammate to a tragic death, it was Witten who stood in front of the cameras to speak for the team, when Dez lost his mind in the locker room, it was Witten who stopped in the middle of his media session and walked over to Dez to calm him down, when there was any charity event Witten was always there."

    The post continued, 82 is "more than just a number though, it’s everything behind the number. It’s the Jones family, it’s the great PR staff, it’s people like Emily from PR standing outside the locker room waiting for a player to discuss the next charity event, it’s his wife, coaches, players, TV staff, you name it, they’re all invested in the number 82."

