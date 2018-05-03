Everyone Has a Jason Witten Story

Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten made an impression on everyone he met, including members of the NBC 5 Sports team.

One look at social media Thursday revealed dozens of people recounting their interactions with retiring Cowboys tight end Jason Witten.

NBC 5 staff members who have covered the team on a regular basis during Witten's career shared their memories - including one from today - of the future Hall of Famer on social media.

Jason Witten is retiring. ‪Will never forget him seeking me out after a Cowboys game to congratulate my family on our son’s first words through a communication device.‬ ‪All class. Incredible career.‬ ‪@nbcdfw A post shared by Pat Doney (@patdoney) on Apr 27, 2018 at 9:39am PDT

NBC 5 Sports photographer Noah Bullard shared a heartfelt Facebook post that read in part, "When the team lost a teammate to a tragic death, it was Witten who stood in front of the cameras to speak for the team, when Dez lost his mind in the locker room, it was Witten who stopped in the middle of his media session and walked over to Dez to calm him down, when there was any charity event Witten was always there."

The post continued, 82 is "more than just a number though, it’s everything behind the number. It’s the Jones family, it’s the great PR staff, it’s people like Emily from PR standing outside the locker room waiting for a player to discuss the next charity event, it’s his wife, coaches, players, TV staff, you name it, they’re all invested in the number 82."