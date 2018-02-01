Euless Trinity Set for Road Trips After UIL Realignment

Every two years the University Interscholastic League, known as UIL, realigns sports' districts. It often changes a school's opponents, sometime for the better and sometimes against popular opinion. (Published Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018)

On the basketball court in a practice gym at Trinity High School, it looked like business as usual Thursday as the varsity and junior varsity basketball teams ran drills ahead of Friday's games against Flower Mound.

But just hours after learning they had a new lineup of rivals for the 2018-2019 season, the players' and coaches' minds were torn between this season and next.

"Everyone puts this day on their calendar, especially the coaches," said head coach Mark Villines.

He's talking about the day once every two years when the University Interscholastic League, known as UIL, realigns sports districts. It often changes a school's opponents, sometimes for the better and sometimes against popular opinion.

"You never know what UIL's going to do. The always do something different than you think they're going to do, and I don't know the rhyme or reason behind it but it's always different than what you think," Villines said.

This year was no exception, when Thursday morning, Trinity High School learned 6A District 10 would now include two schools outside of North Texas.

"When he [a fellow coach] told me, I first looked at him and said, 'You're lying. You're crazy. There's no way,'" Villines said, about learning of the changes.

Next year, his team's season will include trips to Abilene, more than 100 miles and two hours away, and San Angelo, an eight-hour round-trip from Euless.

"You'll leave school early. You'll have to miss most of school that day, and it'll be a long road trip. You'll be getting at home at one or two in the morning and have to go to school the next day. But, you know, we're just going to approach it like, 'Hey, this will be a fun adventure. Fun memories,'" Villines said.

Villines says he's gotten mixed reaction from players. Some wanted to know more about schools in cities they'd never heard of. Others were ready for a new challenge. Some realized the logistical challenge several hours on a bus in the middle of a school week presents.

"I know your grades are more important, because grades are the only way you can play. So you're just going to have to lose sleep just to be successful," said Andre Nunley.

The one word echoed again and again on the court Thursday was challenge, as the team prepares to take on a new set of rivals.

"Life is an adventure. It's going to be a change for us, but it'll be good. It'll be a good change," Villines said.

UIL REALIGNMENT: To see how other schools fared during this year's realignment, click here.