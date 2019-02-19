Unbeaten IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol Spence Jr. and undefeated four-division world champion Mikey Garcia will meet Tuesday to discuss their historic showdown at AT&T Stadium in March.

Live video from the news conference will appear in the player at the top of this page.

Taking part in the news conference will be Spence and Garcia, as well as Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Spence's trainer Derrick James, Garcia's brother and trainer Robert Garcia, Chairman and CEO of Ringstar Sports Richard Schaefer and President of TGB Promotions, Tom Brown.

Spence, a 29-year-old native of DeSoto, is 24-0-0 with 21 knockouts. He's about 12 pounds heavier than his challenger and has a four-inch advantage in his reach. Garcia is 39-0-0 with 30 knockouts. Read more on the fighters here.

The fight is scheduled for March 16.