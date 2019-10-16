Errol Spence Jr. Released From Hospital, Charged With DWI

Dallas police say World welterweight champion boxer Errol Spence Junior has been released from the hospital and is now facing a DWI charge.
Spence, 29, was driving the Ferrari at a "high rate of speed" along South Riverfront Boulevard when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed shortly before 3 a.m. on October 10, police said. The Ferrari veered left over the median and onto the southbound lanes, which sent the vehicle flipping multiple times, police said.
He was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.
Spence was taken by paramedics to Methodist Dallas Medical Center with injuries that were considered serious, but not life-threatening, police said.
Dallas police say they will not get an official speed of how fast Spence was driving at the time of the crash, since it was a single vehicle accident and there are no other criminal charges.
Last month, the former U.S. Olympian added the WBC welterweight title to his IBF strap with a thrilling split-decision victory over Shawn Porter in Los Angeles.
With his rangy athleticism and virtuosic skill, Spence, who is 26-0 with 21 knockouts, has captured fans with a series of crisp victories in recent years. He won the IBF title in 2017 by stopping Kell Brook in England, and he defended it three times, culminating in a one-sided thrashing of undersized Mikey Garcia in March.