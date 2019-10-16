Errol Spence Jr. Released From Hospital, Charged With DWI

World welterweight champion boxer Errol Spence Junior is hospitalized in serious condition after being ejected from a Ferrari near downtown Dallas, police say. (Published Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019)

Dallas police say World welterweight champion boxer Errol Spence Junior has been released from the hospital and is now facing a DWI charge.

Spence, 29, was driving the Ferrari at a "high rate of speed" along South Riverfront Boulevard when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed shortly before 3 a.m. on October 10, police said. The Ferrari veered left over the median and onto the southbound lanes, which sent the vehicle flipping multiple times, police said.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.

Spence was taken by paramedics to Methodist Dallas Medical Center with injuries that were considered serious, but not life-threatening, police said.

Dallas police say they will not get an official speed of how fast Spence was driving at the time of the crash, since it was a single vehicle accident and there are no other criminal charges.

Last month, the former U.S. Olympian added the WBC welterweight title to his IBF strap with a thrilling split-decision victory over Shawn Porter in Los Angeles.

With his rangy athleticism and virtuosic skill, Spence, who is 26-0 with 21 knockouts, has captured fans with a series of crisp victories in recent years. He won the IBF title in 2017 by stopping Kell Brook in England, and he defended it three times, culminating in a one-sided thrashing of undersized Mikey Garcia in March.