Errol Spence Jr. Prepares for March 16 Fight

AT&T Stadium will host a big fight on March 16. Errol Spence Jr. is busy at his home gym in Dallas preparing for his title defense. (Published 45 minutes ago)

AT&T Stadium will host a big fight on March 16.

Errol Spence Jr. is busy at his home gym in Dallas preparing for his title defense.

The 29-year-old, Spence, will put his IBF Welterweight crown on the line against Mikey Garcia in a pay-per-view event.

The pride of DeSoto is looking forward to putting on a show on the massive jumbotron at Jerry World.

"The jumbotron is so big that you get caught up ringside...looking up watching (the) jumbotron since it's so huge," said Spence Jr., adding "It's great because there's not a bad seat in the place because everybody can watch and watch it on the jumbotron like you're watching it ring-side so that's what's so great about it."