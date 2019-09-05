Emotions Run High During Re-Instated El Paso, Plano Game

Players from El Paso took the field in Frisco after the mass shooting and the loss of a former player over the weekend, Thursday, September 5, 2019.

The love of the game is helping two communities heal.

Plano Senior High School played El Paso's Eastwood High School, just over a month after a mass shooting, allegedly at the hands of a Plano Senior High School graduate.

The game almost didn't happen.

Plano ISD canceled it citing security concerns after the shooting.

The District reinstated the game after backlash in Plano and El Paso.

"I was outraged," said Plano Senior High School student Eloise Rorem-gale.

"They're a school. They had nothing to do with it. He graduated three years ago," said Rachel Chaves, the mother of a two El Paso students.

The game happened because of teamwork on a statewide scale.

Other schools that were supposed to play at The Star agreed to play at Toyota Stadium, making the The Star and it's enhanced security available.

"Tonight, guys, is about a lot more than football," Eastwood Head Coach Julio Lopez said in a huddle before the game.

Still mourning the 22 people killed in the shooting, last weekend the team was hit with heartbreak again.

They paid tribute before the game to a former player who drowned over the weekend.

Several players were brought to tears as the national anthem played.

The local community rolled out the red carpet to make Eastwood's team feel at home.

Several businesses donated meals, hotel rooms and entertainment after the game.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones personally greeted the team at The Star, shaking hands with each player.