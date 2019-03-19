Emmitt Smith Launches Mixed-Use Redevelopment in Southern Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

THE CENTER OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS UNIVERSE

Emmitt Smith Launches Mixed-Use Redevelopment in Southern Dallas

The developers say the project has the potential to create 200 full-time jobs for the neighborhood

By Steve Brown - The Dallas Morning News

Published 52 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Emmitt Smith Launches Mixed-Use Redevelopment in Southern Dallas
    NBC 5 News

    A real estate company owned by former Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith has bought a building in southern Dallas to redevelop into a mixed-use project.

    E Smith Communities teamed with American South Real Estate Fund to finance and renovate the former Urban League building on South Lancaster Road. The 30,000-square-foot building, which is near the VA Medical Center, will be repurposed as a new community office center and retail space.

    Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices