A real estate company owned by former Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith has bought a building in southern Dallas to redevelop into a mixed-use project.

E Smith Communities teamed with American South Real Estate Fund to finance and renovate the former Urban League building on South Lancaster Road. The 30,000-square-foot building, which is near the VA Medical Center, will be repurposed as a new community office center and retail space.

