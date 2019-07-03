Ezekiel Elliot #21 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 16, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The NFL will not suspend or fine Ezekiel Elliott after the Cowboys running back met with Commissioner Roger Goodell Tuesday about a May incident at a Las Vegas music festival, the league says.

After the meeting, Goodell determined Elliott had not violated the NFL's personal conduct policy, according to a statement released Wednesday by the NFL.

Elliott was briefly detained in Las Vegas May 19 after an encounter with a security at the Electric Daisy Carnival, Las Vegas police said. Cellphone video obtained by TMZ appeared to show Elliott in a verbal disagreement with his girlfriend.

The video later showed Elliott talking with event staff, including a staff member who fell backward into a metal barricade after Elliott appears to ask, "You got something to say?"

According to the league's statement, the NFL launched an investigation into the incident after it happened. The probe included interviews with witnesses, plus reviews of documents.

Tuesday, Elliott issued a statement that said he would "worker harder to ensure" he does not put himself in "compromised situations in the future."

Elliott was suspended for six games in 2017 after it was alleged he'd physically abused a then-girlfriend. Elliott has maintained he did not attack the woman.