Ezekiel Elliott Not on Cowboys' Plane to Training Camp

Newy Scruggs is in Ventura Beach, California waiting to find out if Ezekiel Elliott will be with the Cowboys when the team lands on the West Coast for the start of training camp. (Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019)

The Dallas Cowboys left for training camp without a key player on the charter flight to Southern California on Thursday.

Two-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott was not with his teammates and coaches on the team plane, a source confirmed to NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs.

Elliott has until Friday to report to training camp in Oxnard, California. The Cowboys can fine their star running back up to $40,000 for each day missed, according to the current Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett told reporters on Wednesday he expected Elliott to report to camp on time. Dallas will hold the first practice of training camp on Saturday in Oxnard.