Ezekiel Elliott met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Tuesday about a May incident at a music festival in Las Vegas, the Cowboys running back tweeted.

Elliott wrote in the tweet that he has "worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected to me."

Elliott was briefly detained in Las Vegas May 19 after an encounter with a security at the Electric Daisy Carnival, Las Vegas police said. Cellphone video obtained by TMZ appeared to show Elliott in a verbal disagreement with his girlfriend.

The video later showed Elliott talking with event staff, including a staff member who fell backward into a metal barricade after Elliott appears to ask, "You got something to say?"

In his tweet Tuesday, Elliott wrote, "I apologized to Kyle Johnson at the time and I meant it."

"I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future. I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available," he wrote. "But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again.

Elliott was suspended for six games in 2017 after it was alleged he'd physically abused a then-girlfriend. Elliott has maintained he did not attack the woman.