ESPN's College GameDay to Visit Memphis Saturday for SMU Game - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
ESPN's College GameDay to Visit Memphis Saturday for SMU Game

Saturday will mark SMU's second appearance on College GameDay

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    Keeping Players in Routine for Week Playing on College GameDay, Dykes Says

    Playing on College GameDay creates an opportunity to promote the SMU football program to a national audience, Mustangs head coach Sonny Dykes says. (Published 34 minutes ago)

    College GameDay will be in Memphis Saturday for No. 15 SMU's against the 24th-ranked Tigers, ESPN announced Monday.

    SMU was on College GameDay in November 2011 for a game at then-No. 10 Houston, while Saturday will mark Memphis' first appearance on the college football pregame show.

    Saturday's contest could be the de facto American Athletic Conference West Division title game. SMU enters 8-0, while Memphis is 7-1 -- its lone loss a 30-28 defeat at Temple on Oct. 12.

    The College GameDay set will be constructed in downtown Memphis at Beale Street and B.B. King Boulevard, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal. The show begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m.

    Kickoff between the Mustangs and Tigers will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

    The basketball version of GameDay has visited Memphis three times, according to the Commercial Appeal.

