Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of ESPN's College GameDay team will return to Fort Worth's Sundance Square this season.

Sundance Square officials said ESPN will be in town Aug. 31, during the first week of the 2019 regular season when Oregon takes on Auburn at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

"We are excited to have ESPN return to Sundance Square," said Johnny Campbell, president and CEO of Sundance Square in a prepared statement. "Our organizations have developed a great partnership, and the community has certainly embraced ESPN. As the living room of downtown Fort Worth, Sundance Square Plaza is an ideal setting for events like this, and we will be ready to welcome ESPN and their fans on Aug. 31."

Sundance Square reps said College GameDay broadcasted live from the 35-acre entertainment district in 2014 for the College Football Playoff National Championship and again in 2015 before the Alabama-Wisconsin game at AT&T Stadium. ESPN also made Sundance Square it's home during Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

In the past, special guests have made appearances during the show -- guests for this year's show have not yet been announced.

Of course, we should mention the home team -- the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs will also be playing at home Saturday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff.