CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 21: Derek Holland #45 of the Chicago Cubs walks off the field in the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on August 21, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Though their season is underway, the Dallas Sidekicks home opener at the Allen Event Center is not until Dec. 14.

The indoor soccer team has invited none other than the Dutch Oven, former Rangers pitcher Derek Holland, to make the ceremonial first kick to start the game against the Monterrey Flash.

Not sure how well Holland can kick the ball -- but he did make a career with his left arm playing for the Rangers, Cubs, Giants and White Sox.

In addition to launching the first kick, Holland's 60 Feet 6 Foundation, a pediatric charity he founded, will receive $2 for every Sidekicks ticket sold through this link. with promo code 60feet6

Additionally, the Sidekicks will be collecting wrapped toys for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County and they will be the recipient of half the proceeds from the halftime Ball Toss.

Fans can purchase balls for the Ball Toss at the ball toss booth and be eligible to win a suite to a Sidekicks home game in the 2019-2020 season.

Specialty fan experiences like penalty box seats for warmups and locker room visits along with autographed merchandise is available on the LiveSource App. Fans will also be able to meet and greet with the players and dancers after the game on the pitch.

For information on Sidekicks season tickets or individual tickets call the Dallas Sidekicks at 469.393.0165! The Sidekicks will have four home games in December.