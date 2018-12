Heartbreak has found Reginald Samples once again.

AJ Carter hauled in a desperation, 45-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dematrius Davis as time expired, giving Galena North Park a 41-36 win Saturday over Duncanville in the Class 6A Div. I state championship at AT&T Stadium.

Samples, the 64-year old head coach of Duncanville, is still trying to win his first state title after coming oh so close once again.

