Duke Avoids Elimination Again with Win at Texas Tech - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Duke Avoids Elimination Again with Win at Texas Tech

By Associated Press

Published 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Duke Avoids Elimination Again with Win at Texas Tech
    AP

    Max Miller drove in four runs and Duke avoided elimination again, winning 11-2 at Texas Tech on Sunday night to force a deciding Game 3 in their super regional.

    Game 3 is Monday, with the winner advancing to the College World Series. Texas Tech (43-18) is trying to get to Omaha for the third time in five seasons. Duke's last CWS appearance was in 1961.

    The Blue Devils (45-17) had to win four consecutive games to take the NCAA Athens Regional after losing their opener there. They started their first-ever super regional with a 6-4 loss on Saturday.

    Lefty Graeme Stinson (5-1) threw seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Texas Tech sophomore right-hander Caleb Kilian (9-2) allowed five runs in four-plus innings.

    Top Sports Photos: Warriors Win Second Straight Championship

    [NATL] Top Sports Photos: Warriors Sweep Cavaliers, Win Second Straight NBA Championship
    Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

    Miller had an RBI double in a four-run fourth, then had a bases-loaded triple when Duke added six more an inning later for a 10-0 lead.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices