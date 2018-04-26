The original No. 88 and NBC 5 Cowboys analyst, Drew Pearson, talks about his fiery draft pick announcement at the 2017 NFL Draft, the Cowboys, and attending an event honoring his Hail Mary quarterback Roger Staubach. (Published 29 minutes ago)

The Original No. 88, Drew Pearson, says his 2017 NFL Draft pick announcement on behalf of the Cowboys has kept him busy.

Let's take you back to April 29, 2017 when Pearson stole the show in Philadelphia.



As NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell introduced Pearson to announce the Dallas Cowboys' second round pick, the crowd filled with Philadelphia Eagles fans began to boo.

Pearson stepped up to the mic and decided to rile up the crowd even more.

"How 'bout them Cowboys," Pearson said. "I want to thank the Eagle fans for allowing me to have a career in the NFL. Thank you."

The Eagles fans booed even more, while a cutaway of the crowd showed Cowboys fans in the audience cheering.

The reaction reached fever pitch that increased with every word as Pearson's voice got louder and louder as he announced the pick.

"On behalf of the 5-time World Champion, Dallas Cowboys, Hall of Fame owner Jerry Jones, Jean Jones and the Jones family, coach Jason Garrett, all the Cowboys players who played before me, that played with me and played after me-- with the 60th pick in the second round the Dallas Cowboys select defensive back from Colorado Chidobe Awuzie."

He couldn't drop the mic (but we think he would have), however, he did pump his fist as he walked off stage.

Pearson reflected on the big night Thursday, the night before the 2018 NFL Draft.

"It's kept me really busy since then, and that's a good thing," he told NBC DFW's Pat Doney. "That Monday I had 25 interviews to do after that Friday announcement. And then things kept rolling, ever since then."



Pearson is a co-ambassador along with DeMarcus Ware for events at AT&T Stadium this year.

Click the video above to hear Pearson says about the Cowboys drafting a wide receiver and about honoring his quarterback Roger Staubach.