Drew Pearson Honored With Distinguished Texan Award

Dallas Cowboys legend, the original 88, Drew Pearson will soon receive another honor celebrating his incredible career.

On Sunday, March 24, Pearson will receive the 2019 Distinguished Texan Award from the Dallas Chapter of the National Football Foundation Gridiron Club.

The award is the chapter's highest honor.

"Drew Pearson is one of the greatest to ever play for the Dallas Cowboys, helping the team win a Super Bowl on his way to the Cowboys Ring of Honor," said Gerald Brence, president of the NFF Gridiron Club of Dallas Chapter and athletics director for the Plano Independent School District. "He has remained a constant presence in the area as a broadcaster and speaker while giving back to the community through multiple charities. His impact on the game and Dallas makes him truly deserving of our chapter's highest honor."

The Distinguished Texan Award pays tribute to an outstanding person who has maintained a lifetime of interest in the game of football and has been a significant contributor to the betterment of the sport in Texas.

Past recipients of the Distinguished Texan Award include NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell (2017), longtime Dallas sports talk radio staple Norm Hitzges (2016), Dallas businessman and former Texas Tech quarterback John Scovell (2015), former University of Texas athletics director DeLoss Dodds (2014), College Football Hall of Famer and longtime Dallas Cowboys director of pro scouting John Wooten (2013), longtime Dallas Cowboys personnel director Gil Brandt (2012), TCU head coach Gary Patterson (2011), Dallas Cowboys owner, president and general manager and NFF Board Member Jerry Jones (2010) and College Football Hall of Fame coach Grant Teaff (2009).

The March 24 event will also recognize the best high school and collegiate student-athletes in North Texas and distribute a number of scholarships. To see a list of the winners, click here.

