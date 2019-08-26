Have dreams of playing professional soccer? The Mesquite Outlaws are holding tryouts for their inaugural roster on Tuesday.

The Outlaws are a new team entering the Western Conference of the Major Arena Soccer League this fall -- the same league where the Dallas Sidekicks play.

Tryouts for the 2019-2020 squad are Tuesday at Addison's Inwood Soccer Center at 10 a.m. to noon or from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. -- final roster decisions are expected to be made in mid-September. Each tryout session is limited to 30 participants. Registration information can be found here.

"We're hoping to identify several local players who are ready to take their game to the highest level," said Tatu, former Sidekicks great and coach of the Outlaws. "While we are scouring the globe for top talent, we recognize that North Texas is a hotbed of athletic ability and we're thrilled to be a part of elevating the profile of indoor soccer in the region."

Tryout registration is $50 and includes a T-shirt and two tickets to the 2019 home opener in November.

When the season kicks off, the Outlaws will play 24 games against teams like the Sidekicks, Monterrey Flash, Ontario Fury, San Diego Sockers, Soles de Sonora, Tacoma Stars and the Turlock Express.

For more, visit mesquiteoutlaws.com.