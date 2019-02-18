A rendering of the Cowboys' The Star in Frisco.

The City of Frisco is poised to provide the land for construction of a new corporate office building at the Dallas Cowboys' Star development that's expected to become the new home of Keurig Dr Pepper.

Frisco City Council plans to vote Tuesday to contribute the land overlooking the Cowboys' practice field for a 300,000-square-foot or larger building. The city's agenda doesn't publicly identify the beverage maker as the tenant.

The project comes up for consideration at a time when real estate brokers say Keurig Dr Pepper is planning to relocate its longtime offices from Plano's Legacy business park to The Star.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

