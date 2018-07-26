The NFL granted Randy Gregory his conditional reinstatement to the league Tuesday. The Cowboys defensive lineman had been serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s Substance of Abuse Policy. NBC 5’s Paul Jones and Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor break down the development. (Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018)

What to Expect From Randy Gregory Following His Reinstatement to the NFL

Beleaguered defensive tackle David Irving did not report to Cowboys’ training camp, and owner Jerry Jones said he doesn’t expect join the club anytime soon.



Two sources told NBCDFW.com on Wednesday that Irving is not at camp because he’s at a rehab facility.



"David Irving is dealing with off the field issues," Jones said. "By agreement and by design, he is not here... [Irving is] addressing his issues and they are ongoing ... but I don't expect to see him at camp."



Irving has had a litany of off-the-field issues in the past year. He was suspended for the first four games of the 2017 for violating the league’s PED policy.



He’s now suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.



Listen to the Cowboys’ hierarchy and it sounds as the Cowboys’ power brokers have grown weary of Irving.

It’s interesting because they speak glowingly of Randy Gregory and the effort he’s put in to get reinstated by the NFL.

The tone regarding Irving is much different.

“He’s been a productive player when he’s on the field,” Jason Garrett told reporters. “But, if you don’t have your life in order, you have no shot at being successful.”

