Doncic Named Western Conference Player of the Week

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Nov. 22, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.

The Mavericks' Luka Doncic led Dallas to a 4-0 record, while averaging 37.0 points per game, to earn Western Conference Player of the Week honors, the NBA announced Monday.

Doncic, who was recognized for the first time in his career, scored 37.0 points per game while shooting 55.4% from the field, 44.4% from 3-point range and 78.8% from the free-throw line. He also averaged 8.5 rebounds and 11.8 assists per game.

The award includes games played from Nov. 18-24.

The 20-year-old became the youngest player in league history to post four straight games with at 30 points and 10 rebounds, surpassing Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson, who did so at 22 years old.

Doncic started the week with a 40-point triple-double on Nov. 18 against San Antonio and posted another triple-double Wednesday against the defending Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors.

On Friday, Doncic scored 30 points and dished out 14 assists in the Mavericks' win over Cleveland, and Sunday he tallied 41 points and 10 assists in a victory over Houston.

The third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Doncic is second in the NBA in scoring (30.6 points per game) and assists (9.8 assists per game) and 12th in boards (10.1 rebounds per game).

Doncic is the first Mavericks' player to be named Player of the Week since J.J. Barea was recognized in 2016. The reigning Rookie of the Year is just the 13th Dallas player to win the award, joining Jay Vincent, Mark Aguirre, Roy Tarpley, Jamal Mashburn, Jason Kidd, Michael Finley, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Terry, Josh Howard, Monta Ellis and Barea.

At 11-5 on the season, Dallas leads the Southwest Division and is tied for fourth in the Western Conference.