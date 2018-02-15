Don Carter, Mavericks Co-Founder, Dies at Age 84

Donald Carter, the Dallas Mavericks' co-founder and first majority owner in franchise history, died Wednesday night at the age of 84.



The Dallas County medical examiner's office confirmed Carter's death, but could not provide additional details as of early Thursday morning.



Two sources told The Dallas Morning News on Wednesday night that medical personnel were called to Carter's home, the Residents of Stoneleigh, where he was found unresponsive.

The Dallas Mavericks issued the following statement Thursday morning:



“The entire Mavs family is heartbroken by the loss of Mr. Carter,” said Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. “Along with his wife Mrs. Carter, they have been our guiding lights for the organization since its founding in 1980. To say he will be missed does not do justice to just how important Mr. C has been to the Dallas Mavericks and the City of Dallas. Our condolences go out to Mrs. Carter and the entire Carter family.”



"The Mavericks will honor Carter with a moment of silence during the February 26 game vs. the Indiana Pacers and special tribute at the second time-out of the first quarter."



