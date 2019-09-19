Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett wished Taco Charlton well Thursday with his "new opportunity," a day after the team put him on waivers. (Published 5 hours ago)

Taco Charlton, released by the Dallas Cowboys Wednesday when he was put on waivers, has been picked up by the Miami Dolphins, the team says.

Michael Gehlken, beat writer for The Dallas Morning News, says it's not clear if Charlton will be on the sidelines for the Dolphins Sunday when they play the Cowboys or if he'll again be a healthly scratch.

Charlton had yet to suit for Dallas during the regular season -- a fact which prompted him to tweet "Free Me" earlier this week.

The Cowboys obliged, putting him on waivers Wednesday.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli and head coach Jason Garrett both said they wished him the best going forward.