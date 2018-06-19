 Dirk Through the Years - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Mavs Central

Mavs Central

Coverage of the Dallas Mavericks

Dirk Through the Years

By Elvira Sakmari

64 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

Dirk Nowtizki turns 40 on June 19, 2018! He joined the Mavs at age 19, and my how he's changed through the years!
More Photo Galleries
Dog Days of Summer 2018
35 Years Ago, Astronaut Sally Ride Made History in Space
Connect With Us
AdChoices