Dirk Expected to Start Legendary 21st Season With Mavs Thursday in Phoenix - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Mavs Central

Mavs Central

Coverage of the Dallas Mavericks

Dirk Expected to Start Legendary 21st Season With Mavs Thursday in Phoenix

Published 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dirk Expected to Start Legendary 21st Season With Mavs Thursday in Phoenix
    NBC 5 Sports

    Today is the day Mavs fans have been waiting for -- Dirk Nowiztki will officially begin his record-breaking 21st season with the team.

    The big German has been recovering from an ankle surgery he underwent last spring. His first start of the 2018 season, will be Thursday against the Phoenix Suns.

    When he steps on the court off the bench, he'll own the league record for the longest career with one team.

    The Mavs, led by rookie Luka Doncic, are on a bit of a hot streak having won their 11th straight at home Wednesday against the Hawks. Doncic scored 24 while racking up 10 rebounds and six assists.

    The Mavs and Suns tip off at 9:30 p.m. CT.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices