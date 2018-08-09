Dez Bryant used Twitter to provide some insight on his NFL future on Thursday night.

Bryant, who tweeted that he was going to be “Tuned in” to the Cowboys’ game against San Francisco on Thursday night, has been a free agent since the Cowboys released him on April 13.

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey has said he had been trying to talk to Bryant, but the eight-year veteran had not been returning phone calls.

Apparently, they have connected.

“Starting my visits next week...I’m coming to the Land to see you Mr Dorsey,” Bryant tweeted.

Bryant caught 69 passes 838 yards and six touchdowns last season.

He has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2014.

He was slowed by a broken foot (2015) and a hairline fracture of his tibial plateau (2016).

That is part of the reason Bryant said he has not signed with a team.

“I played with a broken foot before based of emotions trying to satisfy the fans,” Bryant tweeted. “That didn’t work out to well for me...so this time I choosing to be 100 % for sure.

“I’ll take all the time I need to show who I am... I have a legit 3years left.”