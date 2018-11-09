Dez Bryant was helped off the field during practice with the New Orleans Saints Friday -- the team fears he could have torn his Achilles, according to NFL insiders.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero tweeted about the injury, saying Bryant was helped off the field, and that he was now undergoing an MRI.

The Saints have not issued a statement, though Bryant was listed on the team's injury report with an injury to his ankle.

If the injury of a torn Achilles is confirmed, Bryant would be done for the season.

At about 4 p.m. Friday Bryant tweeted the following, but didn't address the injury specifically.

"Things was just starting to heat up for me... I won’t question the man upstairs... this is the ultimate test.. thank you everyone for the prayers."

Bryant, who had been without a job in the NFL since the Dallas Cowboys released him six months ago, signed a one-year deal with the Saints on Wednesday and first practiced with the team on Thursday.

The Saints tweeted a photo of Bryant at practice Friday, but then deleted the tweet. The text from the tweet appears below.

Bryant was not expected to play this Sunday when the Saints take on the Bengals.