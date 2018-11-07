Dez Bryant Headed to New Orleans, Will Face Cowboys This Month - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dez Bryant Headed to New Orleans, Will Face Cowboys This Month

Published 2 hours ago

    Ivory Taylor, NBC 5 News
    Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is apparently headed to New Orleans.

    NFL Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Wednesday morning that the Saints were signing the free agent to a 1 year deal.

    The Cowboys (3-5) released Bryant in April and he's not played on a team since, despite talking with several teams.

    "His marathon wait has ended with a landing spot on a playoff team," Rapoport said.

    Bryant retweeted a number of tweets including the NFLNetwork, Saints Wire and Rapoport's, adding #ThrowuptheX.

    The Saints (7-1) will visit the Cowboys later this month on Nov. 29.

