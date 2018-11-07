Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is apparently headed to New Orleans.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Wednesday morning that the Saints were signing the free agent to a 1 year deal.

The Cowboys (3-5) released Bryant in April and he's not played on a team since, despite talking with several teams.

"His marathon wait has ended with a landing spot on a playoff team," Rapoport said.

Bryant retweeted a number of tweets including the NFLNetwork, Saints Wire and Rapoport's, adding #ThrowuptheX.

The Saints (7-1) will visit the Cowboys later this month on Nov. 29.