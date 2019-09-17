FRISCO, TX - JUNE 22: FC Dallas midfielder Ryan Hollingshead (12) kicks the ball during the game between FC Dallas and Toronto FC on June 22, 2019 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FC Dallas says 28-year-old defender Ryan Hollingshead has agreed to terms on a new, two-year contract, with a club option for the 2022 season.

The club said Hollingshead, with six goals and three assists in 30 games, is having his most productive season since joining MLS.

"I would say on a personal level, I'm playing the best soccer I've played in my entire career. At the age that I'm at and amount of the experience I have, I still feel like the best soccer, the best football, is in front of me and it's in my future," said Hollingshead. "My wife and I are really thankful and optimistic for what this club has ahead of it in the next two years."

"Ryan is having a phenomenal season," said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. "He represents everything we stand for here at FC Dallas and we're thrilled that he will be wearing our colors for years to come."

In 2017, Hollingshead earned the 2017 MLS Works Humanitarian of the Year award for his heroic effort on an icy night in January. Hollingshead suffered three fractures to his cervical vertebrae while providing roadside assistance to another vehicle. He was sidelined for three months and returned to the field in the final minutes of the New York City FC match on May 14 at Toyota Stadium. He was selected by FC Dallas as the 20th overall pick in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft but declined Dallas' pick to help his brother fulfill a promise and build a church in his hometown of Sacramento. Once the church was complete, Hollingshead signed with FC Dallas in 2014 and made his professional debut on May 31 in a 2-1 loss at San Jose Earthquakes.

