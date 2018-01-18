Embattled DeSoto Eagles head football coach Todd Peterman is stepping down.



In 2016, the year Peterman and his team won the Class 6A Division II state championship, he was accused of recruiting players, letting recruits stay at his house and changing players' grades.



At the time, Peterman told NBC5's reporting partners at the Dallas Morning News that the allegations were "comical" and he strongly denied them.



The district investigated, took no action and renewed Peterman's contract for the 2017.



In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the DeSoto Independent School District released a statement saying Peterman was stepping down when his current contract expires at the end of the school year. The district said it was important to note that Peterman was not asked to step down, or resign, and remains in good standing with the district.



In his resignation letter, Peterman said he was honored to serve as head coach and assistant athletic director for the school for three years and to be part of the team and math department for nine years.



"After much thought and consideration, I believe it to be in the best interest for my family to pursue other coaching opportunities," Peterman said. "It was an honor to be the first head coach to lead DeSoto to their first 16-0 season and first football state championship in school history."



Last season the Eagles returned to the playoffs, but lost to Southlake Carroll in the Area Round.

