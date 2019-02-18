The Davey O'Brien Foundation will host a short discussion with this year's winners Monday afternoon ahead of the award presentation and dinner. Video from that discussion will appear in the video player at the top of this screen at about 4:30 p.m.

This year's award winners are: Oklahoma junior Kyler Murray (Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award), Jim Plunkett (Davey O'Brien Legends Award), Hannah Mandell (Davey O'Brien High School Scholarship) and the O'Brien Family (Charles Ringler Founder's Award).

Allen native Kyler Murray made headlines last week when he opted to pursue a career in the NFL and pass up an opportunity to play baseball for the Oakland A's. He was the ninth overall pick in last June's baseball amateur draft and had a minor league deal with the A's worth $4.66 million.

Jim Plunkett, drafted in 1971 by the New England Patriots, played in the NFL for 16 years with the Patriots, 49ers and Raiders. He was the first minority quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl and he was named MVP of Super Bowl XV. Read more on Plunkett from the Davey O'Brien Foundation.

Hannah Mandell of Justin Wakeland High School in Frisco is the recipient of the 33rd Annual Davey O’Brien High School Scholarship Award. Mandell is a National AP Scholar and AP Scholar with Distinction. She ranks seventh out of 496 students in her class with a 5.423 GPA on a 5.0 scale while participating in soccer, cross country and track. Read more on Mandell from the Davey O'Brien Foundation.

The Charles Ringler Founder's Award honors a group or corporation devoted to the foundation. This year the O'Brien family is receiving that award for championing the foundation since its inception in 1977. Read more on the family from the Davey O'Brien Foundation.

The event will begin at about 4:30 p.m. Each of the four winners will have a short discussion with emcee Scott Murray.