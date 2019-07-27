Darius Jackson Runs With Cowboys 1st Team At Camp

Cowboys rookie running back Darius Jackson (right) gets the ball from rookie quarterback Dak Prescott during the Dallas Cowboys rookie minicamp at Valley Ranch in Irving May 6, 2016. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News)

The Cowboys turned to another member of their successful 2016 NFL draft class to replace holdout Ezekiel Elliott.

"I've been waiting to showcase my skills," said Darius Jackson after the Cowboys first training camp walk-through in which he played on the first team. "Every year, every rep. It doesn't matter. Ones, twos, threes, I'm just excited about getting going this year," said Jackson.

I asked Jackson if he had spoken to Elliott and he said not for a few weeks but offered him support, "We got his back. We're ready to roll," he said.

Jackson was drafted by Dallas in the sixth round from Eastern Michigan. He made the team and was inactive for 13 games before getting cut that December.

The Cleveland Browns picked him up. He spent the 2017 season on the reserved/injured list after injuring his knee in training camp.

He was back in Cowboys training camp in 2018. He missed the final cuts but made the Dallas practice squad. He signed with the Packers one day after being put on the Cowboys practice team but was released after one month in Green Bay.

Jackson made his way back to Dallas on the practice squad and finally got to see action in four Cowboys regular season games.

Jackson wears number 26. His NFL resume is six rushes for 16 yards.