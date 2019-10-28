The City of Dallas will honor legendary Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki Wednesday when they rename a street in front of the American Airlines Center in his honor.

Nowitzki Way, a stretch of Olive Street between Victory Avenue and Field Street, will be unveiled at noon and the public is invited to attend the ceremony.

"To have a street named after me is such a huge honor. This city has given me much more than I could have ever imagined, and I will forever be grateful," said Nowitzki. "Thank you, from the bottom of my heart."

The future hall of famer will of course be in attendance, along with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Mavs owner Mark Cuban, head coach Rick Carlisle, teammates and members of the City Council.

"Since he came to Dallas from Germany more than two decades ago, Dirk has made a tremendous impact on our city. His work ethic and his play on the court were legendary, and his philanthropic efforts continue to be sublime," said Johnson. "It is fitting that we are renaming a street to honor him both as a person and as the greatest Maverick of all time."

The ceremony will be held outside of American Airlines Center at noon in Victory Plaza and is open to the public. Free parking for the public will be available in the Lexus parking garage at 2620 N. Houston Street beginning at 7 a.m.