SomethingGood: Dallas Step Team Takes 3rd in Nationals

A team of steppers from Dallas returns home with a 3rd place finish in the National Step League Championship in Atlanta over the weekend.
"Xplosive Grenades did amazing, we placed 3rd out of 32 teams!! I am VERY proud of them, they represented Dallas Texas, amazingly well," coach Randy Baggett Jr. told us in an email.
Baggett started the Xplosive Grenades two years ago under the well-known, Oak Cliff-based, Xplosive Dance Company.
An undefeated season resulted in an invitation to the national competition.
Eight of the 10 members took the stage Saturday night at Morehouse College for the 8th Annual National Championship Step Show.
"Our surprise acts were an acrobat and a blade twirler," said Baggett.
"You never know with the Grenades what tricks they have up their sleeves," wrote parent Brandy Cornelius on social media. "Our secret weapons wowed the crowd!"
Her daughters Asia and Aundrea are both on the team. Days before she left for Atlanta, Asia, the captain, told us her goal was to "stay focused and motivated and have the courage to go out and not be nervous. Just be me and do what I do best."