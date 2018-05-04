A newborn male giraffe born at the Dallas Zoo is being named after legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten.

The 5 foot 9 inch, 145-pound giraffe was given the name Witten after the longtime player announced his retirement Thursday.

“We’re shifting from our typical tradition of naming a baby after its native heritage to honor a Texas legend and all around great guy,” Gregg Hudson, Dallas Zoo’s president and CEO, said.

The Dallas Zoo was excited to pay tribute to one of the best tight ends in history this way.



"We’re all huge fans of Jason, he’s a real role model – on the field and in our community.” Hudson said.

“Naming the newest addition after one of football’s greatest was fitting,” Dallas Zoo’s Vice President of Animal Operations and Welfare, Harrison Edell, said.

Witten will make his public debut in the giraffe-feeding yard within the next couple of weeks.