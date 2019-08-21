XFL Reveals Team Name, Dallas Renegades

The Dallas Renegades begin play in the XFL in February 2020. The team will play at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The unnamed Dallas XFL team is unnamed no longer. The league revealed the team's name, the Renegades, and logo during a news conference Wednesday in Dallas.

The rebuilt league will be made up of eight teams: the Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians, St. Louis Battle Hawks, Seattle Dragons, Tampa Bay Vipers and Washington D.C. Defenders.

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck announced in February that the team will be coached and managed by former OU head coach Bob Stoops. Former Dallas Stars vice president of corporate partnerships has been named the team's president.

The team will play five home games in Arlington, at the soon-to-be-retrofit Globe Life Park. The stadium's current occupant will move across the street to their new home, Globe Life Field, next season.

The XFL will kick off in Feb.8-9, 2020, the weekend after the NFL's Super Bowl.