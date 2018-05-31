The Dallas Wings will play just their second game at home against one of the best teams in the WNBA. (Published 46 minutes ago)

Dallas Wings Look To Get Back On Track At Home

The Dallas Wings will finally play on their home court Saturday June 2 against the Seattle Storm. This will be just the second game at home for the Wings.

Dallas just finished up a three game road trip and will return to action at College Park Center in Arlington for the first time in 13 days.

Dallas went 1-2 on the road trip and are 2-3 overall on the season. The Wings will look to bounce back from their 94-89 loss to the New York Liberty Tuesday.

Center Liz Cambage had a huge game going for a career tying 28 points and a season high 16 rebounds.

Skylar Diggins-Smith is off to a fast start to the season. The All WNBA First Team all-star had 20 points which included a season high five 3-pointers and also dished out seven assists.

The Seattle Storm come to town on top of the Western Conference. Seattle went 2-1 against the Wings last season.

Dallas' only win came in the final matchup of the season when they hit a WNBA record 16 3-pointers in the 93-80 win. Diggins-Smith had five 3-pointers alone.

Tip-off for Saturday's game is set for 7:00 pm.