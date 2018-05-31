Dallas Wings Look To Get Back On Track At Home

The Dallas Wings will finally play on their home court Saturday June 2 against the Seattle Storm. This will be just the second game at home for the Wings.
Dallas just finished up a three game road trip and will return to action at College Park Center in Arlington for the first time in 13 days.
Dallas went 1-2 on the road trip and are 2-3 overall on the season. The Wings will look to bounce back from their 94-89 loss to the New York Liberty Tuesday.
Center Liz Cambage had a huge game going for a career tying 28 points and a season high 16 rebounds.
Skylar Diggins-Smith is off to a fast start to the season. The All WNBA First Team all-star had 20 points which included a season high five 3-pointers and also dished out seven assists.
The Seattle Storm come to town on top of the Western Conference. Seattle went 2-1 against the Wings last season.
Dallas' only win came in the final matchup of the season when they hit a WNBA record 16 3-pointers in the 93-80 win. Diggins-Smith had five 3-pointers alone.
Tip-off for Saturday's game is set for 7:00 pm.