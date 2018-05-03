Dallas Stars to Name Jim Montgomery New Coach - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Stars to Name Jim Montgomery New Coach

By Pat Doney

Published 23 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    Jim Montgomery, with the Dallas Stars, in 2002.

    Sources have confirmed the Dallas Stars will announce Jim Montgomery as the team’s new head coach at a press conference Friday morning.

    Montgomery has been one of the most successful college hockey coaches in the nation the last five years, having won a national championship at the University of Denver in 2017.

    The Stars are hoping Montgomery will help rejuvenate a franchise that has been to the playoffs just two times in the last 10 years.

    Last season’s head coach, Ken Hitchcock, announced his retirement after the season, and has taken a job in the front office with the team.

    Montgomery also played six seasons in the NHL, including in nine games for the Stars from 2001-2003.

      

