Dallas Stars to Name Jim Montgomery New Coach

Sources have confirmed the Dallas Stars will announce Jim Montgomery as the team’s new head coach at a press conference Friday morning.

Montgomery has been one of the most successful college hockey coaches in the nation the last five years, having won a national championship at the University of Denver in 2017.

The Stars are hoping Montgomery will help rejuvenate a franchise that has been to the playoffs just two times in the last 10 years.

Last season’s head coach, Ken Hitchcock, announced his retirement after the season, and has taken a job in the front office with the team.

Montgomery also played six seasons in the NHL, including in nine games for the Stars from 2001-2003.