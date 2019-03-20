The NHL and Dallas Stars will discuss the upcoming Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic being held at Cotton Bowl Stadium on Jan. 1, 2020.

The NHL Winter Classic, one of the league's annual regular season outdoor games, will feature the Stars and Predators.

Tickets for the event will go on sale April 23. For more information about the game and to enter for a chance to win tickets, click here.

The first edition of the classic was held in 2008 at Buffalo's Ralph Wilson Stadium -- home of the NFL's Bills -- between the Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Dallas is the ninth team to host the annual classic, joining the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals. The 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® will set the record for the southern-most location for any signature NHL outdoor contest.

Only NFL, MLB and college football stadiums have hosted the event, limiting potential venues in Dallas-Fort Worth to places like Globe Life Park, AT&T Stadium and the Cotton Bowl.