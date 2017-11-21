Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill sits down with the team's senior digital correspondent Scott Burnside to discuss what he's seen in the team through the first 20 games and his approach to the remainder of the season.

Nill said at this point in the season, it's time for the Stars to get rolling. The team is currently sixth in the Central Division with a record of 10-9-1.

He also talks about head coach Ken Hitchcock, who at 65 is still trying to get better and adapt to a changing game.



The interview is embedded below.

