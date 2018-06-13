Dallas Stars Announce Upcoming Preseason Schedule, Includes 3 Home Games - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Stars Announce Upcoming Preseason Schedule, Includes 3 Home Games

By Charles Nichelson

Published 40 minutes ago

    Dallas Stars Press Release

    The Dallas Stars have announced the club's upcoming preseason schedule, which includes three games at the AAC in September.

    The club will open its preseason schedule at home on Tuesday, Sept. 18 against a division rival, St. Louis Blues.

    The Stars will conduct training camp at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, ID - the club's first time hosting training camp at their development affiliate's facility - from Sept. 14-16.

     The team will also host Minnesota on Sept. 24 and Colorado on Sept. 30, as part of their seven-game preseason. Tickets are on sale now.

      

