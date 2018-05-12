Dallas Police Take Ice to Honor Fellow Officers

Dallas Police faced off against the Fort Worth Police Department Saturday in a charity hockey game to raise money for the families of fallen Officer Rogelio Santander, Officer Crystal Almeida and loss prevention officer Scott Painter. (Published 16 minutes ago)

The match came less than a month after the shooting at a north Dallas hardware store that left Santander dead and Almeida and Painter fighting for their lives.

Painter was at the game just a week after being released from the hospital. He along with the families of the two officers did ceremonial puck drops before the start of the game.

The Dallas Police Department’s hockey teams started doing charity games a year ago to raise money for the families of fallen and injured first responders. Tonight it was about some of their own.

“We’re playing for them. We’re putting this all together for them. If they’re having fun, win or lose it’s for them,” said Officer Carlos De La Fuente.

According to the team, 400 tickets were sold at Saturday’s game.