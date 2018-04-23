Dallas Omni Hotel to Take Part in Draft Experience

The Omni Dallas Hotel's more than 1 million LED lights is the building's signature look.

The NFL Draft will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Thursday and the Dallas Skyline will also take part in the action.

The LED lights on the side of the Dallas Omni Hotel will scroll the logo of the NFL team that is currently "on the clock."

The NFL Draft logo will appear first, followed by the team logo, then text showing the team name and the words "on the clock."

During the first round of the NFL Draft, which takes place on Thursday, each team has up to 10 minutes to make a decision.

The Dallas Cowboys have the 19th overall pick in the draft.

The Dallas Omni Hotel exterior has 4.1 miles of LED lights that reach 22 stories high.

