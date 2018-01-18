Dallas Named Finalist to Host Women's Final Four

A women's basketball champion could again be crowned in Dallas.

Thursday, the NCAA announced eight cities as finalists for sites to host the Women's Final Four from 2021-2024. Other cities vying for the Final Four are Cleveland, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Nashville and San Antonio.

Dallas hosted the 2017 Women's Final Four where South Carolina beat Mississippi State to become the national champion.

The games in Dallas were held on Friday and Sunday, for the first time since 2002, allowing fans to attend games over the weekend without compromising work obligations, according to the NCAA. Both semifinal games and the championship game sold out the American Airlines Center.

San Antonio has hosted the Women's Final Four in 2002 and 2010. Houston is the only city vying for its first chance to host the end of the women's tournament.

Cities have until April 27 to submit their final bids. The NCAA will conduct site visits in the summer and final selections could take place in early October.