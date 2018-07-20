LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 06: Ray Spalding #56 of the Dallas Mavericks tries to steal the ball from Tai Odiase #21 of the Phoenix Suns during the 2018 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Suns defeated the Mavericks 92-85. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks announced Friday they have signed second-round pick Ray Spalding. Terms of the deal were not disclosed as part of team policy.

Spalding was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 56th overall pick, but his draft rights were acquired by Dallas in exchange for Shake Milton. The 76ers also sent the draft rights to 60th pick Kostas Antetokounpo in the deal.

Spalding spent three years at the University of Louisville; he averaged 12.3 points (second on team), 8.7 rebounds (led team) and 1.5 steals (led team) 36 games for the Cardinals last season.

He ranked top 10 in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in field goal percentage, rebounding, steals and blocks last season, posting 11 double-doubles.

The 6-10 forward/center played in all of Dallas' MGM Resorts NBA Summer League games, averaging 8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 steal in 17 minutes.