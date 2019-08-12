Dallas Mavericks Release 2019-2020 Schedule

The Dallas Mavericks released their 2019-2020 schedule on Monday which will tip-off at home against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday October 23.

Portions of the press release from the Dallas Mavericks about the schedule can be seen below:

The team’s longest homestand of the season will be a six-game, 10-day stretch at the beginning of the 2020 calendar year (Jan. 2 to Jan. 11). Dallas will face Brooklyn (Jan. 2), Charlotte (Jan. 4), Chicago (Jan. 6), Denver (Jan. 8), the L.A. Lakers (Jan. 10) and Philadelphia (Jan. 11) during that homestand.

The Mavericks will also play a four-game homestand in November against the four franchises that have accounted for the last six NBA championships – Toronto (Nov. 16), San Antonio (Nov. 18), Golden State (Nov. 20), and Cleveland (Nov. 22).

Dallas’ longest road trip in 2019-20 will be four games (twice). The club has a four-game trip from Feb. 26 to March 2 and a four-game West-coast trip from March 16 to March 21.

The Mavericks will travel to Mexico City to face the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 12. It will mark the third time in team history that Dallas will play a regular-season game outside of the U.S. or Canada (the Mavericks faced the Rockets in Mexico City in 1997-98 and the Suns in Mexico City in 2016-17).

Dallas will play 13 back-to-backs this season. The club will play six back-to-backs that begin and end on the road, four back-to-backs to begin on the road and conclude at home, two back-to-backs that require no travel (begin and end at home) and one home-to-road back-to-back.

Tickets for Mavericks preseason games are on sale now and can be purchased through www.mavs.com/onsale or by calling 214-747-MAVS.

Tickets for the 2019-20 regular season will go on-sale in mid-September. A specific on-sale date will be announced at a later time.