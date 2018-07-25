Expect to see more skills and less skin from the Dallas Mavericks Dancers when the NBA season opens in October.

Mavs CEO Cynthia Marshall has ordered less revealing uniforms and more wholesome routines. "We want the focus to be on the dancers as artists and to highlight their skills, not be eye candy or sexualized," she said in an interview Tuesday.

But the basketball franchise stopped short of following the San Antonio Spurs' recent decision to eliminate its Silver Dancers squad and shift to a family-friendly coed hype team of stunt artists, tumblers and acrobats.

Read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.



Dallas Mavericks Dancers

