The Dallas Mavericks announced their 2018-2019 season schedule, which will kickoff on Oct. 17 at 9:30 p.m. CST. Highlights include:
- Mavs open up the season on road on ESPN against No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns
- Home opener will be Oct. 20 against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves
- Mavs appear on ESPN again on the road Oct. 24 against the Atlanta Hawks
- DeAndre Jordan's return to Los Angeles will be on TNT, when the Mavericks face the Clippers on Dec. 20
- Other nationally televised games will include a Dec. 13 trip to Phoenix and a March 14 trip to Denver, both on TNT.
The remainder of the Mavericks 2018-2019 television schedule will be released at a later date.
Four of the team's last six games will be at the American Airlines Center, with some anticipating those could be Dirk's last NBA games.
The back-to-back champion Golden State Warriors will visit Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 17 and Sunday, Jan. 13. Lebron James' new-look Los Angeles Lakers will make their lone trip to Dallas on Jan. 7.
