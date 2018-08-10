The Dallas Mavericks announced their 2018-2019 season schedule, which will kickoff on Oct. 17 at 9:30 p.m. CST. Highlights include:

Mavs open up the season on road on ESPN against No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns

Home opener will be Oct. 20 against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves

Mavs appear on ESPN again on the road Oct. 24 against the Atlanta Hawks

DeAndre Jordan's return to Los Angeles will be on TNT, when the Mavericks face the Clippers on Dec. 20

Other nationally televised games will include a Dec. 13 trip to Phoenix and a March 14 trip to Denver, both on TNT.

The remainder of the Mavericks 2018-2019 television schedule will be released at a later date.

Four of the team's last six games will be at the American Airlines Center, with some anticipating those could be Dirk's last NBA games.

The back-to-back champion Golden State Warriors will visit Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 17 and Sunday, Jan. 13. Lebron James' new-look Los Angeles Lakers will make their lone trip to Dallas on Jan. 7.

