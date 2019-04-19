Dallas Man Wins Bet to Name His Son Tiger Thanks to The Masters Win

A Dallas man won a bet with his pregnant fiance to name his son Tiger after Tiger Woods won The Masters over the weekend, Friday, April 19, 2019.

A Dallas man is still riding high over Tiger Woods's victory at The Masters, but more than you might expect.

He bet his pregnant fiancé he could name his son Tiger if Tiger won the tournament.

Trey Little is a die-hard Tiger Woods fan. He watched Tiger play in person in February with his fiance, Denise Coleman by his side.

"So she got to see kind of, in person, how much I got excited about it and how big of a deal it was for me," Little explained.

'You Never Get Over It': 20 Years After Columbine

Family, friends, teachers and survivors look back twenty years after Columbine, in an anniversary made tougher by a threat from a South Florida high schooler. (Published Friday, April 19, 2019)

Little is also a fan of the sport. He used a golf ball to reveal his baby's gender in front of his family in McKinney last month.

"Exploded blue, went nuts, that's where it kind of really kicked off," Little said.

Before Tiger teed off at The Masters last Thursday, Little put proof of his passion on paper.

He typed up a contract stating, "If Tiger Woods wins the masters this week, I (father) get to have the option of naming our son (coming September 2019) Tiger Little."

Little said he presented the contract to Coleman at work.

"She certainly got a kick out of it," Little said, adding his fiance thought it was a safe bet. They both signed the contract.

Mueller Report: 10 Instances of Possible Obstruction of Justice by Trump

Special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election included instances of potential obstruction by President Donald Trump. Here is a rundown of the ten mentioned in the report. (Published Thursday, April 18, 2019)

Then Sunday, Tiger sank the winning shot.

"It was more to me the excitement of oh my gosh, Tiger Woods really just won this tournament before it clicked like, this has my baby's name riding on it too," Little recalled.

Coleman was unavailable to meet for our interview but we had to ask, is she on board, and do they plan to follow through?

"Absolutely. It's going to happen," Little said. "From the start, whenever I kind of threw out baby Tiger, little Tiger when we found out we were pregnant, she went along with it the whole time."

Tiger Juilan Little is due in September.